Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso Australia: David Warner (capt), Aaron Finch, George Bailey, Matthew Wade, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.