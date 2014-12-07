Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between Sri Lanka and England on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka England won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis England: Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, James Taylor, Joe Root, Ravi Bopara, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Steven Finn Referees: Steve Davis (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.