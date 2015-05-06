Cricket-U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Mohammad Shahid Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Ranmore Martinesz (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
NEW DELHI, May 1 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.