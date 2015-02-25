Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Ireland and United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Brisbane, Australia Ireland won toss and decided to bowl Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, Alex Cusack, Max Sorensen, George Dockrell United Arab Emirates: Amjad Ali, Andri Berenger, Krishna Chandran, Khurram Khan, Swapnil Patil, Shaiman Anwar, Rohan Mustafa, Amjad Javed, Mohammad Naveed, Mohammad Tauqir (capt), Manjula Guruge Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.