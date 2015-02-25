Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Feb 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland on Thursday in Dunedin, New Zealand Afghanistan won toss and decided to bowl Afghanistan: Javed Ahmadi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran Scotland: Calum MacLeod, Kyle Coetzer, Hamish Gardiner, Matt Machan, Preston Mommsen (capt), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Majid Haq, Alasdair Evans, Iain Wardlaw Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.