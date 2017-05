Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday in Wellington, New Zealand Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Henry Nicholls, Grant Elliott, Mitchell Santner, Luke Ronchi, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Sohaib Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan Referees: David Boon (Match referee), Bruce Oxenford (TV umpire), Derek Walker (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire)