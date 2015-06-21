Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Bangladesh and India on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh India won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni Referees: Sharfuddoula (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Anisur Rahman (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.