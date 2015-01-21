Cricket-U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between South Africa and West Indies on Wednesday in East London, South Africa West Indies won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Narsingh Deonarine, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Jonathan Carter, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (capt), Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn Referees: Johan Cloete (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 1 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.