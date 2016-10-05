Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa
Australia won toss and decided to bat
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Dewald Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain, Daniel Worrall
Referees: Adrian Holdstock (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)