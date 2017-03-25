March 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Saturday in Dharamsala, India
Australia won toss and decided to bat
India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav
Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)