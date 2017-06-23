Cricket-Sri Lanka coach Ford steps down before Zimbabwe series
June 24 Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford has stepped down after 15 months in his second stint with the team, the cricket board announced on Saturday.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago West Indies won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
TAUNTON, England, June 23 Andile Phehlukwayo delivered a superb final over as South Africa beat England by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 international at Taunton on Friday.