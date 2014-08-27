Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between England and India on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales
England won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, James Tredwell, James Anderson
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Tim Robinson (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)