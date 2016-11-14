Cricket-Champions Trophy winner to get $2.2 million, says ICC
MUMBAI, May 14 The winner of next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales will earn $2.2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
Nov 14 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Tinashe Panyangara Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (capt), Shehan Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 14 The winner of next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales will earn $2.2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
* Cricket Australia warns players to deal or lose their contracts