Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dunedin, New Zealand Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Suranga Lakmal Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.