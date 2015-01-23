Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth Triangular Series match between Australia and England on Friday in Hobart, Australia
Australia won toss and decided to bowl
Australia: Cameron White, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Brad Haddin, Moises Henriques, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Gurinder Sandhu
England: Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, James Taylor, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn
Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire), John Ward (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)