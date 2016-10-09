Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Sunday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Australia won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Dewald Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kyle Abbott, Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi Australia: Daniel Worrall, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain, Scott Boland Referees: Adrian Holdstock (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.