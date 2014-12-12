Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan won toss and decided to bat
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Asad Shafiq, Younis Khan, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan
New Zealand: Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan
Referees: Ahsan Raza (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)