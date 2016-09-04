Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Referees: Rob Bailey (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.