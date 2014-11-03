Cricket-Yasir spins Pakistan to test victory over Windies
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Monday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Jubair Hossain Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor (capt), Malcolm Waller, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura, Regis Chakabva, Tinashe Panyangara, Natsai M'shangwe, Tendai Chatara Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Billy Bowden (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
April 25 Former Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal are back in the squad for June's Champions Trophy in England, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.