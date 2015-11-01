Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan won toss and decided to bat
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Joe Root, James Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Samit Patel, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Referees: Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)