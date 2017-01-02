Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia
Australia won toss and decided to bat
Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan
Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)