Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between England and India on Saturday in Nottingham, England
India won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, James Tredwell, Steven Finn, James Anderson
India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Rob Bailey (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)