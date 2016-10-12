Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and England on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England won toss and decided to bowl Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed England: Sam Billings, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball Referees: Anisur Rahman (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Aleem Dar (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)