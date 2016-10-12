Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Australia on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain, Scott Boland, Joe Mennie Referees: Shaun George (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)