Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and India on Monday in Sydney, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bowl Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, George Bailey (capt), James Faulkner, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Doherty India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Paul Wilson (Umpire), Mick Martell (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.