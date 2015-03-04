Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Napier, New Zealand United Arab Emirates won toss and decided to bowl Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Nasir Jamshed, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan United Arab Emirates: Amjad Ali, Andri Berenger, Krishna Chandran, Khurram Khan, Shaiman Anwar, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Amjad Javed, Mohammad Naveed, Mohammad Tauqir (capt), Manjula Guruge Referees: Johan Cloete (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.