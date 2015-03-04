Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan on Wednesday in Perth, Australia Afghanistan won toss and decided to bowl Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Michael Clarke (capt), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Afghanistan: Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Billy Bowden (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.