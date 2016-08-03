Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third Test between England and Pakistan on Wednesday in Birmingham, England Pakistan won toss and decided to bowl England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.