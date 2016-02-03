Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand
Australia won toss and decided to bowl
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Australia: Shaun Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, John Hastings, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Derek Walker (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)