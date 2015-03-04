Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Scotland on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed Scotland: Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Hamish Gardiner, Matt Machan, Preston Mommsen (capt), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Majid Haq, Alasdair Evans, Iain Wardlaw Referees: Simon Fry (Referee), Bruce Oxenford (Referee), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.