FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 6, 2017 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India line-ups

1 Min Read

    July 6 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between West Indies and India on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica 
West Indies won toss and decided to bat 
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams    
India:       Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami 
Referees:    Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Leslie Reifer (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.