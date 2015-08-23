Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Sunday in Potchefstroom, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Morne van Wyk, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, David Wiese, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), George Worker, Grant Elliott, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi Referees: Shaun George (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Johan Cloete (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.