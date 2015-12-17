Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (capt), Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Udara Jayasundera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (capt), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Milinda Siriwardana, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep Referees: David Boon (Match referee), Richard Kettleborough (TV umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire)