Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and South Africa on Thursday in Chandigarh, India India won toss and decided to bat India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Varun Aaron, Umesh Yadav South Africa: Dean Elgar, Stiaan van Zyl, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla (capt), AB de Villiers, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Simon Harmer, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Vineet Kulkarni (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.