Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the sixth and final Triangular Series match between England and India on Friday in Perth, Australia England won toss and decided to bowl England: Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, James Taylor, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), John Ward (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.