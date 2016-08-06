Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe New Zealand won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Tino Mawoyo, Chamu Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, John Nyumbu, Michael Chinouya New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)