Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand won toss and decided to bat
Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Nasir Jamshed, Younis Khan, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi (capt), Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Dean Brownlie, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Mitchell McClenaghan
Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Shozab Raza (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)