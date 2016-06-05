Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana Australia won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (capt), Sunil Narine, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Referees: Gregory Brathwaite (Umpire), Nigel Llong (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.