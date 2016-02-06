Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)