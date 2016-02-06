Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (capt), Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Trent Boult Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.