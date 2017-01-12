Cricket-Fast man Starc sees quick return to rhythm
LONDON, May 29 Refreshed Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is confident of regaining his rhythm quickly for the Champions Trophy after being sidelined nearly three months with a foot injury.
Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bat South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Aleem Dar (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
May 27 Ben Stokes smashed a blistering century and Mark Wood bowled an excellent final over as England beat South Africa by two runs in the second one-day international in Southampton on Saturday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.