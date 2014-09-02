Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between England and India on Tuesday in Birmingham, England
India won toss and decided to bowl
England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Harry Gurney
India: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhawal Kulkarni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
Referees: Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Ian Robinson (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)