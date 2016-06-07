Cricket-Sri Lankan Sangakkara to retire from first class game
May 22 Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will retire from first-class cricket in September at the end of England's county championship season.
June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday in Georgetown, Guyana South Africa won toss and decided to bat Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi Referees: Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Nigel Llong (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Referee)
HYDERABAD, India, May 21 Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.