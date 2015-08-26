Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa
South Africa won toss and decided to bat
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, David Wiese, Kyle Abbott, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), George Worker, Grant Elliott, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi
Referees: Johan Cloete (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Shaun George (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)