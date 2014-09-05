Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between England and India on Friday in Leeds, England India won toss and decided to bowl England: Alastair Cook (capt), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, James Tredwell, Steven Finn, James Anderson India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav Referees: Richard Kettleborough (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Michael Gough (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)