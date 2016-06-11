Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe India won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Vusi Sibanda, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer (capt), Taurai Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara India: Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt), Akshar Patel, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Yuzvendra Chahal Referees: Ian Gould (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Jeremiah Matibiri (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.