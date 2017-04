Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Denesh Ramdin (capt), Kemar Roach, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Shannon Gabriel Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (Umpire), Steve Davis (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)