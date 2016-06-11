Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the fourth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Abbott, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir Referees: Nigel Llong (Umpire), Joel Wilson (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.