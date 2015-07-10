Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bowl Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Vusi Sibanda, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Sean Williams, Richmond Mutumbami, Graeme Cremer, Donald Tiripano, Brian Vitori, Tinashe Panyangara India: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, Robin Uthappa, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Akshar Patel, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Russell Tiffin (Umpire), Langton Rusere (TV umpire), Roshan Mahanama (Match referee)
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.