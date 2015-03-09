Cricket-Root leads England to easy win over Ireland
LONDON, May 7 Joe Root shone with bat and ball to inspire England to a comfortable 85-run victory over Ireland in the second and final one-day international at Lord's on Sunday.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh on Monday in Adelaide, Australia England won toss and decided to bowl England: Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), James Taylor, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed Referees: Billy Bowden (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)