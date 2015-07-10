Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh won toss and decided to bat Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Jubair Hossain, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman South Africa: Hashim Amla (capt), Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir Referees: Michael Gough (Umpire), Sharfuddoula (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), David Boon (Match referee)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.